The industry’s dismal outlook is most likely to push prices higher and trigger inflationary pressure for pork, a Chinese staple, in the world’s largest pork market. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Shandong’s pig stocks dropping as deadly African swine fever hits China’s pork supply, drives up prices

  • Live pig stocks in February fell by 23.2 per cent against the same month last year and 18.8 per cent from July in one of China’s largest pig farming hubs
  • As of last week, a total of 114 cases of African swine fever have been reported across China since August, resulting in the cull of over 950,000 pigs
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2019

Aside from construction, the car industry is the sector which has one of the worst payment cycles, according to Coface. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s private companies making a pig’s ear out of paying their bills as economic slowdown bites

  • Record numbers of Chinese firms are defaulting on their bonds, while also taking longer than ever to pay their suppliers, says trade credit insurer Coface
  • A majority of companies expect lower growth this year, up from a third last year, as private sector bears weight of China’s slowdown
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:15am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:43am, 14 Mar, 2019

