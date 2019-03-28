Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern Hainan province on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks up ‘steady’ and ‘positive’ economy, as crunch US-China trade war talks kick off in Beijing
- Speaking at Boao Forum for Asia, China’s premier remained upbeat about the Chinese economy as he promised further relaxation of foreign investment rules
- Comments came as US and Chinese negotiators began two days of talks in Beijing in an effort to end the trade war
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has attempted to play down the slowdown in China’s economy, in remarks coinciding with the start of the latest high-level trade talks between China and the United States in Beijing this week.
“For the economic slowdown, China has already formulated relevant countermeasures. Since the beginning of this year, China’s economy has been steady and there have been some positive changes,” Li said.
“Recently, the market expectation has significantly improved. Data from the first two months show that major economic indicators such as employment, prices, international balance of payment have been steady.”
Li’s remarks, given at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern island province of Hainan on Thursday, run counter to negative official economic figures, documented in consecutive data released by Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),
The premier’s speech coincided with the start of a fresh round of high-level trade negotiations between China and the US in Beijing as both sides work towards a deal to end their months-long tariff war.
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief trade negotiator, for talks in the Chinese capital on Thursday and Friday.
Liu is also expected to visit Washington for follow-up talks on April 3, the White House said.
However, the premier’s statement contrasted with official government data. The unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December.
China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.5 per cent in February, the NBS said.
Li pointed to an increase in fixed asset investment, consumer confidence index, manufacturing orders and capital market transactions as positive signs in the economy.
“Especially in March, daily average power generation and electricity consumption has been increasing at a double-digit rate. The volume of import and export has increased,” he added.
While the government has been keen to highlight a trade recovery in the early weeks of March, China’s
Li admitted that “unstable factors have increased significantly this year”, adding that “it cannot be ruled out this year that the economy will encounter volatility on a monthly or quarterly basis, but as long as the economy is operated within an appropriate range throughout the year, we will maintain a certain strength”.
He reiterated that China would not “sacrifice long-term development for short-term goals, and will not rely on [what worked] in the past”.
“If the economy runs beyond expectations, we have sufficient tools [to maintain the economy]. But the tools are by no means going back to the old track, we will definitely not rely on quantitative easing or
“These measures this year will be implemented with considerable strength,” he said.
Li also used his speech to vow that Beijing will reform its free-trade zone foreign investment entry negative list, its catalogue of industries guiding foreign investment, and its industry catalogue list for China’s central and western areas.
“The lists will only be shortened,” Li told an audience of business leaders, diplomats and former foreign officials. “Nothing will be added.”
Li promised more opening up in modern service industries such as telecommunications, medical care and education, as well as transport, infrastructure, and human resources. China will also increase foreign investor access to its financial services sector, including for banks, securities, insurance, and financial institutions.
Li said the Chinese government will have a full review on the existing regulations and policies and remove anything that goes against the
The world’s two largest economies have been
To address one of the key issues in the trade talks, Li said the legislature is working on an amendment of the Chinese Intellectual Property Law draft, in which “multiple” punishments will be included to prevent severe infringement.
“No forced technology transfer shall be imposed on foreign investment. We will be true to our words,” Li said. “Whoever violates that must be punished.”
While former US officials and trade negotiators at the Boao Forum were optimistic a deal would soon be reached, they warned Beijing would not likely accept a continuation of tariffs in an enforcement mechanism, which Washington has made clear will be at the centre of a trade agreement.
Li was the highest-ranking Chinese official at the forum this year, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018.
US government officials were not in attendance, although American representatives included former US Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierriez, former US Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, and US Chamber of Commerce executive vice-president Myron Brilliant.
In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), a US network, earlier this week, Lighthizer sought to tamper expectations of a deal any time soon.
“I am hoping but not necessarily hopeful … If there is a great deal to be got, we will get it – if not, we will find another plan,” he said.
Many experts have claimed since talks began late in 2018 that it was unrealistic to expect major structural changes in the Chinese economy in a matter of months, as demanded by Lighthizer and US President Donald Trump.
Lighthizer alluded to this in his NPR interview, saying: “Everything will not happen in a month, for sure that is true. But I think you have to start with the proposition that there are people in China who believe that reform is a good idea. And you have to believe that those people are at a very senior level.”
China’s industrial companies saw their profits fall by 14 per cent in the first two months of the year as the impact of the trade war with the United States and widespread economic slowdown continued to take root.
Industrial profits stood at 708 billion yuan (US$105.4 billion) for January and February, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.
This followed a
The statistics bureau did not release the year-on-year change and value in January or February alone due to the differences in the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which took place in February and was earlier than last year.
The NBS attempted to blame the Lunar New Year holiday for the slump, stating: “Compared with January-February of last year, this year's holiday factor has a longer impact on the production and operation of industrial enterprises.”
“Industrial activity this year reflects front loading in January, while the negative post [Lunar New Year] payback would have been felt mostly in February. According to the NBS, excluding the timing effect of Lunar New Year holidays, industrial profits would have only shown modest annual decline in January-February,” said Grace Ng, senior China economist, JP Morgan.
However, the new data shows worrying figures across the board in China’s key industrial sectors as manufacturing profits fell by 15.7 per cent year-on-year.
Within that, oil processing was the worst performing sector as companies saw their profits dramatically crash by 70.4 per cent. In ferrous metal smelting, which includes iron, profits fell by 59 per cent.
The decline in China’s automotive sector has been felt by companies in that industry, which reported profit fall of 42 per cent after
Coal profits crashed 23.2 per cent, while chemicals slumped 27.2 per cent. These are all crucial industries in China which employ huge numbers of people.
The data tracks profits from firms that report more than 20 million yuan (US$2.98 million) in revenue from their main business, and it is divided into private and public sector companies.
Industrial state-owned enterprises saw their profits collapse by 24.2 per cent year on year, while private companies experienced a loss in profits of 5.8 per cent.
All eyes will now be on the official purchasing managers’ index data for March, which is released on Sunday. This will be an early indicator as to whether the sluggish performance in the first quarter of 2019 is to continue for China’s economy.
Analysts have also earmarked April as the point at which the effects of the US-China trade war will begin to be seen clearly in data. Previous figures have been skewed by export front-loading – whereby companies made their purchase orders earlier to avoid tariffs, however, these are expected to have faded.
US and Chinese negotiators will meet again in Beijing on Thursday and Friday in a bid to move closer to an end to the trade war which has run since July.
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Industrial profits hit 8-year low