US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war talks to hit the ground running with dinner diplomacy as American delegation arrives in Beijing
- US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing on Thursday ahead of a full day of talks on Friday
- Vice-Premier Liu He, China’s top trade negotiator, will head the Chinese side in the latest round of trade talks
Topic | China economy
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern Hainan province on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks up ‘steady’ and ‘positive’ economy, as crunch US-China trade war talks kick off in Beijing
- Speaking at Boao Forum for Asia, China’s premier remained upbeat about the Chinese economy as he promised further relaxation of foreign investment rules
- Comments came as US and Chinese negotiators began two days of talks in Beijing in an effort to end the trade war
Topic | Boao Forum for Asia
