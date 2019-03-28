Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war talks to hit the ground running with dinner diplomacy as American delegation arrives in Beijing

  • US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing on Thursday ahead of a full day of talks on Friday
  • Vice-Premier Liu He, China’s top trade negotiator, will head the Chinese side in the latest round of trade talks
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:54pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:54pm, 28 Mar, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern Hainan province on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks up ‘steady’ and ‘positive’ economy, as crunch US-China trade war talks kick off in Beijing

  • Speaking at Boao Forum for Asia, China’s premier remained upbeat about the Chinese economy as he promised further relaxation of foreign investment rules
  • Comments came as US and Chinese negotiators began two days of talks in Beijing in an effort to end the trade war
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Cissy Zhou  

Liu Zhen  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:35pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia in China's southern Hainan province on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
