Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Policy lender, China Development Bank, has agreed to provide a large amount of 10-year loans annually to help local government financing vehicles Photo: Alamy
China Economy

China pours more money into cheap loans to help regions deal with debt pile and aid economy

  • China Development Bank is providing low-interest rate loans to help local government financing units roll over maturing debt, including loans
  • Local government financing vehicle debt is estimated to account for 34 per cent of gross domestic product, according to China International Capital Corporation
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 9:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:05am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Policy lender, China Development Bank, has agreed to provide a large amount of 10-year loans annually to help local government financing vehicles Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wu Xiaoqiu of Renimin University of China at the Boao Forum for Asia. Photo: boaoforum.org
China Economy

China’s local government debt at ‘boiling point’ as Beijing seeks to boost growth, says renowned academic

  • Regional authorities have issued US$163.8 billion in debt since the start of 2019, four times that of year-earlier period
  • But China will not be centre of next crisis as the financial system is ‘healthy’, says Renmin University vice-president professor Wu Xiaoqiu
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Published: 8:00pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:51am, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wu Xiaoqiu of Renimin University of China at the Boao Forum for Asia. Photo: boaoforum.org
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.