Policy lender, China Development Bank, has agreed to provide a large amount of 10-year loans annually to help local government financing vehicles Photo: Alamy
China pours more money into cheap loans to help regions deal with debt pile and aid economy
- China Development Bank is providing low-interest rate loans to help local government financing units roll over maturing debt, including loans
- Local government financing vehicle debt is estimated to account for 34 per cent of gross domestic product, according to China International Capital Corporation
China economy
Wu Xiaoqiu of Renimin University of China at the Boao Forum for Asia. Photo: boaoforum.org
China’s local government debt at ‘boiling point’ as Beijing seeks to boost growth, says renowned academic
- Regional authorities have issued US$163.8 billion in debt since the start of 2019, four times that of year-earlier period
- But China will not be centre of next crisis as the financial system is ‘healthy’, says Renmin University vice-president professor Wu Xiaoqiu
