Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Huawei 5G ban is a ‘hedge’ against future Chinese aggression, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
- Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were both banned from supplying 5G equipment to Australia’s wireless network in August on national security grounds
- Failure to compete with Huawei and ZTE on 5G a ‘big oversight on the part of previous American administrations’
Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant
- The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
- Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
