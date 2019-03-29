Channels

Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Australia’s Huawei 5G ban is a ‘hedge’ against future Chinese aggression, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull

  • Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were both banned from supplying 5G equipment to Australia’s wireless network in August on national security grounds
  • Failure to compete with Huawei and ZTE on 5G a ‘big oversight on the part of previous American administrations’
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 5:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:26am, 29 Mar, 2019

Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant

  • The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
  • Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 2:33pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
