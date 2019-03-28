Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the Boao Forum in Hainan, China. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

Cancelled appearances, high-profile absences, TV blackout: has China’s answer to Davos lost its sheen?

  • President Xi Jinping is in Europe, while other key officials are in Beijing for the trade talks with the US
  • Various discussions have been switched to closed-door events without explanation, with fewer high profile speakers taking the stage
Topic |   Boao Forum for Asia
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Cissy Zhou  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 9:45pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the Boao Forum in Hainan, China. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US and Chinese trade negotiators hit the ground running with dinner diplomacy in Beijing

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prepare for a full day of talks on Friday
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:54pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:10pm, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.