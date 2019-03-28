Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the Boao Forum in Hainan, China. Photo: Winson Wong
Cancelled appearances, high-profile absences, TV blackout: has China’s answer to Davos lost its sheen?
- President Xi Jinping is in Europe, while other key officials are in Beijing for the trade talks with the US
- Various discussions have been switched to closed-door events without explanation, with fewer high profile speakers taking the stage
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing last month. Photo: AFP
US and Chinese trade negotiators hit the ground running with dinner diplomacy in Beijing
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prepare for a full day of talks on Friday
