Hainan hosted the Boao Forum for Asia this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Has Hainan’s free-trade zone lived up to expectations in its first 12 months?
- China’s southernmost province, which hosted this week’s Boao Forum for Asia, was designated as China’s 12th free-trade zone by President Xi Jinping in April last year
- From November to March, it has attracted US$27.6 billion of investment, with contracts signed for a further US$42.4 billion
Topic | Boao Forum for Asia
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the Boao Forum in Hainan, China. Photo: Winson Wong
Has China’s answer to Davos lost its shine with high-profile absences and a TV blackout?
- President Xi Jinping is in Europe, while other key officials are in Beijing for the trade talks with the US
- Various discussions have been switched to closed-door events without explanation, with fewer high profile speakers taking the stage
