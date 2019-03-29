Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hainan hosted the Boao Forum for Asia this week. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

Has Hainan’s free-trade zone lived up to expectations in its first 12 months?

  • China’s southernmost province, which hosted this week’s Boao Forum for Asia, was designated as China’s 12th free-trade zone by President Xi Jinping in April last year
  • From November to March, it has attracted US$27.6 billion of investment, with contracts signed for a further US$42.4 billion
Topic |   Boao Forum for Asia
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Published: 12:01pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hainan hosted the Boao Forum for Asia this week. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the Boao Forum in Hainan, China. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

Has China’s answer to Davos lost its shine with high-profile absences and a TV blackout?

  • President Xi Jinping is in Europe, while other key officials are in Beijing for the trade talks with the US
  • Various discussions have been switched to closed-door events without explanation, with fewer high profile speakers taking the stage
Topic |   Boao Forum for Asia
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Cissy Zhou  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 9:45pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the Boao Forum in Hainan, China. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.