Malcolm Turnbull (left) with US President Donald Trump in Washington in February 2018. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump’s Twitter use is ‘liberating’, Rupert Murdoch has ‘less influence’, says ex-PM Malcolm Turnbull
- In a wide-ranging interview, the ousted former Australia prime minister argues mainstream media has less influence than it ever has
- Calls treatment he received by Chinese media after quoting former Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong ‘utterly offensive’
Topic | China economy
Malcolm Turnbull (left) with US President Donald Trump in Washington in February 2018. Photo: EPA
Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Huawei 5G ban is a ‘hedge’ against future Chinese aggression, says former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
- Huawei and fellow Chinese company ZTE were both banned from supplying 5G equipment to Australia’s wireless network in August on national security grounds
- Failure to compete with Huawei and ZTE on 5G a ‘big oversight on the part of previous American administrations’
Topic | China economy
Malcolm Turnbull with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters