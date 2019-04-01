Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar
- Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
- Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
Topic | China economy
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
Peking University professor He Weifang. Photo: Simon Song
China risks ‘the legitimacy of the Communist Party’s regime’ without changes, says law professor
- Peking University law professor He Weifang calls for China to fulfil the commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001
- The outspoken critic of China’s legal system made the comments during the ongoing trade war with the United States which has led to an economic slowdown
Topic | China economy
Peking University professor He Weifang. Photo: Simon Song