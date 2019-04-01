Channels

Construction sites being halted in New District in Dandong, a city on the North Korean border that has spent heavily on urban development, despite its shrinking population. Photo: Amanda Lee
China Economy

Growing pains: China’s shrinking cities are addicted to building

  • Dozens of Chinese cities are spending big on construction projects, despite having shrinking populations
  • 90 officially-designated cities have shrinking populations and 71 of those have expanded their urban areas
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 9:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Construction sites being halted in New District in Dandong, a city on the North Korean border that has spent heavily on urban development, despite its shrinking population. Photo: Amanda Lee
The Lujiazui Financial and Trade Zone of Pudong in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Can China’s bond inclusion on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index save its slowing economy?

  • Chinese government and policy bank bonds will be added to the index for the first time on Monday, a move analysts say could be worth US$150 billion
  • China is in the process of opening up its markets to foreign investors, a move reiterated by Premier Li Keqiang at the Boao Forum for Asia last week in Hainan
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 6:00am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:29am, 1 Apr, 2019

The Lujiazui Financial and Trade Zone of Pudong in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
