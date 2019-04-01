Construction sites being halted in New District in Dandong, a city on the North Korean border that has spent heavily on urban development, despite its shrinking population. Photo: Amanda Lee
Growing pains: China’s shrinking cities are addicted to building
- Dozens of Chinese cities are spending big on construction projects, despite having shrinking populations
- 90 officially-designated cities have shrinking populations and 71 of those have expanded their urban areas
Topic | China economy
The Lujiazui Financial and Trade Zone of Pudong in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Can China’s bond inclusion on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index save its slowing economy?
- Chinese government and policy bank bonds will be added to the index for the first time on Monday, a move analysts say could be worth US$150 billion
- China is in the process of opening up its markets to foreign investors, a move reiterated by Premier Li Keqiang at the Boao Forum for Asia last week in Hainan
