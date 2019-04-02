US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
US-China trade war mean it’s ‘too soon to predict a turnaround in fortunes’ for regional manufacturing
- Rise in China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index matched by the likes of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in March
- Trade talks between China and the United States set to resume in Washington this week after last week’s latest round in Beijing
Topic | China economy
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar
- Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
- Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
Topic | US-China trade war
