Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade war mean it’s ‘too soon to predict a turnaround in fortunes’ for regional manufacturing

  • Rise in China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index matched by the likes of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in March
  • Trade talks between China and the United States set to resume in Washington this week after last week’s latest round in Beijing
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:25am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar

  • Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
  • Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 6:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:04am, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.