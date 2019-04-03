Overview of the Changde city of Hunan province in China. Photo: Frank Tang
China local governments forced to rob Peter to pay Paul to honour rising debt mountain
- China’s had 18.4 trillion yuan (US$2.74 trillion) worth of local government debts at end of 2018, equivalent to 20 per cent of nominal gross domestic product
- Researchers estimate that true government debt level in China may have reached 92 per cent of GDP in 2017 if implicit liabilities were considered
US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar
- Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
- Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
