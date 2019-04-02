Channels

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the stock market watchdog, has looked into 17 cases relating to fake news and has imposed “administrative” punishments in 13 cases. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Chinese police investigating early April Fools’ Day social media financial rumour

  • People’s Bank of China asks police authority to look into speculation it was planning to cut the required reserve ratio last week
  • The rumour spread on Chinese social media networks including WeChat and Weibo on Friday before being denied by China’s central bank
Topic |   Central Banks
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 5:57pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:57pm, 2 Apr, 2019

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the stock market watchdog, has looked into 17 cases relating to fake news and has imposed "administrative" punishments in 13 cases. Photo: Reuters
The trade talks between China and the United States continued last week in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war deal could be too late for the likes of Mastercard, American Express and Visa

  • China promised to allow foreign firms into its domestic electronic payments market by 2006 having joined the World Trade Organisation in 2011
  • The administration of Barack Obama failed to resolve the issue, Donald Trump has taken up the cause with President Xi Jinping
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Doug Palmer  

Published: 5:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

The trade talks between China and the United States continued last week in Beijing. Photo: AFP
