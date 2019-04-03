Foreign direct investment in China rose 3 per cent to US$21.7 billion in the first two months of 2019, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China names and shames local governments for mistreating foreign investors
- China’s national audit office lists 45 local authorities for violations relating to levying unauthorised fees and delays in granting business licenses
- China is trying to attract increased overseas investment with some parties looking elsewhere due to the US-China trade war and increasing costs
Topic | China economy
Foreign direct investment in China rose 3 per cent to US$21.7 billion in the first two months of 2019, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
Overview of the Changde city of Hunan province in China. Photo: Frank Tang
China local governments forced to rob Peter to pay Paul to honour rising debt mountain
- China’s had 18.4 trillion yuan (US$2.74 trillion) worth of local government debts at end of 2018, equivalent to 20 per cent of nominal gross domestic product
- Researchers estimate that true government debt level in China may have reached 92 per cent of GDP in 2017 if implicit liabilities were considered
Topic | China economy
Overview of the Changde city of Hunan province in China. Photo: Frank Tang