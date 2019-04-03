Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Asian Development Bank downgraded the growth forecasts for Asia to 5.7 per cent this year and 5.6 per cent next year, down from 6.2 per cent in 2017 and 5.9 in 2018. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war is the ‘biggest threat’ to Asian economies as growth forecasts slashed

  • The Asian Development Bank has cut its growth outlook for Asia, blaming sluggish demand and the trade tensions between China and the United States
  • Report by chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada came a day after the World Trade Organisation reduced its global trade growth forecasts due to the trade conflict
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 6:59pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Asian Development Bank downgraded the growth forecasts for Asia to 5.7 per cent this year and 5.6 per cent next year, down from 6.2 per cent in 2017 and 5.9 in 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade war means it’s ‘too soon to predict a turnaround in fortunes’ for regional manufacturing

  • Rise in China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index matched by the likes of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in March
  • Trade talks between China and the United States set to resume in Washington this week after last week’s latest round in Beijing
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:25am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in Beijing last week for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.