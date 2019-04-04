Tourists ride on a ferry crossing the Huangpu iver as the Shanghai Tower and other buildings stand in the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese capital controls mean Shanghai is not a global financial hub, US bankers say
- AmCham survey finds capital controls cripple Shanghai’s ambition of becoming financial hub
- The plan was announced in 2009, when Shanghai officials pledged it would be on an equal footing to New York, London and Hong Kong by next year’s deadline
Topic | China economy
The Asian Development Bank downgraded the growth forecasts for Asia to 5.7 per cent this year and 5.6 per cent next year, down from 6.2 per cent in 2017 and 5.9 in 2018. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war is the ‘biggest threat’ to Asian economies as growth forecasts slashed
- The Asian Development Bank has cut its growth outlook for Asia, blaming sluggish demand and the trade tensions between China and the United States
- Report by chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada came a day after the World Trade Organisation reduced its global trade growth forecasts due to the trade conflict
Topic | US-China trade war
