A residential community in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Data shows that despite government warnings, China’s big banks are pouring loans into the property sector. Photo: Xinhua
China’s banks defy Beijing by pumping loans into property, despite economic slowdown
- About half of new loans issued by China’s big six banks last year went to individual property buyers, despite Beijing’s orders to lend to private companies
- Total business loans fell by half in 2018, while individual housing loans only slowed by 6.3 per cent
Topic | China economy
Hong Kong developers are set to take advantage of rising home prices in the city and launch as many as 9,000 units in the second quarter. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong developers to flood market with more than 9,000 homes in second quarter amid improving sentiment
- Analysts say that although developers have waited patiently for sentiment to improve, competition will be fierce as they will offer discounts to lure buyers
Topic | Hong Kong property
