The World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters are pictured in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
China refuses to give up ‘developing country’ status at WTO, despite US demands
- China calls the special and differential treatment a ‘fundamental right’, saying it will not cede to Trump’s demands on World Trade Organisation reform
- China says it will team up with other developing members, including India, South Africa and Venezuela to win the battle over future of WTO
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
No summit with China’s Xi Jinping until a deal to end trade war is final, Donald Trump says
- The US president, speaking with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at his side, said it might be another month before he could announce a meeting with Xi
- ‘If we have a deal, we’ll have a summit,’ Trump said
