Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US says there’s still ‘significant work’ to be done in trade talks with China

  • Officials will continue negotiations next week via video link ‘to resolve outstanding issues’
  • Intellectual property, forced technology transfers, non-tariff barriers and enforcement among areas discussed in Washington
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 6:00pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar

  • Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
  • Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 6:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 2 Apr, 2019

