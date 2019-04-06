Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks to US President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US says there’s still ‘significant work’ to be done in trade talks with China
- Officials will continue negotiations next week via video link ‘to resolve outstanding issues’
- Intellectual property, forced technology transfers, non-tariff barriers and enforcement among areas discussed in Washington
Topic | US-China trade war
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar
- Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
- Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
