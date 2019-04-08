Shijiazhuang, the capital city of the province of Hebei, announced last month a “zero threshold” policy for domestic migrants. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese cities step up efforts to lure domestic migrants as government plans to relax local restrictions
- Hangzhou, Shijiazhuang and Xian have already announced moves to attract more migrants as competition for shrinking pool graduate talent heats up
- According to a plan published in 2016, China plans to grant urban permanent residency to 100 million people by 2020
Topic | China economy
Construction has been halted in the New District in Dandong, a Chinese city on the North Korean border that has spent heavily on urban development, despite its shrinking population. Photo: Amanda Lee
China’s shrinking cities are still addicted to building despite population slump
- Dozens of Chinese cities are spending big on construction projects, despite having shrinking populations
- 90 officially-designated cities have shrinking populations and 71 of those have expanded their urban areas
Topic | China economy
