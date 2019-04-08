Channels

China plans to make it easier and cheaper for businesses to access credit through subsidies and certain bank loans, according to a comprehensive policy guidelines jointly released by the Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

China pledges to remove ‘unreasonable barriers and restrictions’ to help SMEs amid trade war

  • The mainland government will also seek to create a level playing field for businesses, most of which are privately-owned, in terms of market entry and regulation
  • Small and medium-sized firms are vulnerable to trade disputes and an economic slowdown even though they contribute the majority of growth and employment
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

China plans to make it easier and cheaper for businesses to access credit through subsidies and certain bank loans, according to a comprehensive policy guidelines jointly released by the Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday. Photo: Alamy
A residential community in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Data shows that despite government warnings, China's big banks are pouring loans into the property sector. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s banks defy Beijing by pumping loans into property, despite economic slowdown

  • About half of new loans issued by China’s big six banks last year went to individual property buyers, despite Beijing’s orders to lend to private companies
  • Total business loans fell by half in 2018, while individual housing loans only slowed by 6.3 per cent
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 9:15pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 5 Apr, 2019

A residential community in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Data shows that despite government warnings, China’s big banks are pouring loans into the property sector. Photo: Xinhua
