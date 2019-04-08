Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mainland Chinese tourists photographed shopping at the Elements shopping centre in West Kowloon. Tourists bringing personal items back to China from Hong Kong will now face lower taxes. Photo: Nora Tam
China Economy

China cuts tax on personal items bought overseas in move to boost consumption

  • The tax rate on products including computers, foodstuffs, gold and silverware, furniture and medicines will be lowered to 13 per cent from 15 per cent
  • Analysts doubt whether the minor tax break will have a material impact on China’s sluggish consumer confidence
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 8:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mainland Chinese tourists photographed shopping at the Elements shopping centre in West Kowloon. Tourists bringing personal items back to China from Hong Kong will now face lower taxes. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that he has “guarded optimism, maybe more than guarded optimism” about a trade deal with China. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says US-China trade deal ‘closer and closer’

  • Kudlow points to ‘great progress’ on IP theft and forced transfer of technology
  • Top officials to continue talks via teleconferencing this week
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:01am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:01am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that he has “guarded optimism, maybe more than guarded optimism” about a trade deal with China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.