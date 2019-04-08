Mainland Chinese tourists photographed shopping at the Elements shopping centre in West Kowloon. Tourists bringing personal items back to China from Hong Kong will now face lower taxes. Photo: Nora Tam
China cuts tax on personal items bought overseas in move to boost consumption
- The tax rate on products including computers, foodstuffs, gold and silverware, furniture and medicines will be lowered to 13 per cent from 15 per cent
- Analysts doubt whether the minor tax break will have a material impact on China’s sluggish consumer confidence
Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that he has “guarded optimism, maybe more than guarded optimism” about a trade deal with China. Photo: AFP
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says US-China trade deal ‘closer and closer’
- Kudlow points to ‘great progress’ on IP theft and forced transfer of technology
- Top officials to continue talks via teleconferencing this week
