China’s Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s four-week time frame to end US-China trade war is an ‘uncertain timetable’, says state media
- ‘Global Times’ editorial urges ‘patience is probably the most important thing’ after latest talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He
- Newspaper, which is closely afflicted with the ‘People’s Daily’, sets out four areas that still need to be resolved
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar
- Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
- Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
Topic | US-China trade war
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong