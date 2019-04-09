Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump’s four-week time frame to end US-China trade war is an ‘uncertain timetable’, says state media

  • ‘Global Times’ editorial urges ‘patience is probably the most important thing’ after latest talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Newspaper, which is closely afflicted with the ‘People’s Daily’, sets out four areas that still need to be resolved
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 3:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:21pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

US-China trade war inactivity could lead to the ‘worst recession in recent Chinese history’, says scholar

  • Political economy professor Minxin Pei says Beijing lacks the will to make radical political changes to deal with the trade war with the United States
  • Also says China’s strong control of the economy will eventually backfire, with economy slowing to its lowest growth point for almost 30 years
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 6:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, wrote ‘China’s Crony Capitalism: The Dynamics of Regime Decay’. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.