The International Monetary Fund has increased its growth forecast for China’s economy for this year by a small margin, despite the headwinds circling the global economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s growth forecast for 2019 raised by IMF, despite trade war and global downturn
- International Monetary Fund sees global growth rebound in the second half of the year on easing of trade tensions
- But IMF warns that risks to the forecast remain to the downside
Topic | China economy
The International Monetary Fund has increased its growth forecast for China’s economy for this year by a small margin, despite the headwinds circling the global economy. Photo: Bloomberg
A residential community in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Data shows that despite government warnings, China’s big banks are pouring loans into the property sector. Photo: Xinhua
China’s banks defy Beijing by pumping loans into property, despite economic slowdown
- About half of new loans issued by China’s big six banks last year went to individual property buyers, despite Beijing’s orders to lend to private companies
- Total business loans fell by half in 2018, while individual housing loans only slowed by 6.3 per cent
Topic | China economy
A residential community in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Data shows that despite government warnings, China’s big banks are pouring loans into the property sector. Photo: Xinhua