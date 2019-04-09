Channels

The antitrust case, which will proceed to trial in the Northern District of California, sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US” in a way that has squeezed the profits of an employee-owned American firm. Photo: SCMP Photo
China Economy

Telescopes row brings US-China trade war into sharp focus with Chinese firms accused of ‘cartel-like behaviour’

  • Orion Telescope & Binoculars, the last major American telescope brand and distributor, is seeking US$180 million in damages from Chinese manufacturers
  • Documents provided to the ‘South China Morning Post’ suggest collusion in the purchase of Meade Instruments
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump’s four-week time frame to end US-China trade war is an ‘uncertain timetable’, says state media

  • ‘Global Times’ editorial urges ‘patience is probably the most important thing’ after latest talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Newspaper, which is closely afflicted with the ‘People’s Daily’, sets out four areas that still need to be resolved
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 3:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:21pm, 9 Apr, 2019

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House last week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
