In 1957 Russia launched the world's first artificial satellite, Sputnik, and in 1961 cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, but through its technological capability and significant investment, it was the US who landed the first humans on the moon in 1969. Photo: AFP/NASA
US needs Sputnik moment to respond to China narrowing technology gap, says think tank
- Washington-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation compares China’s recent progress to the Soviet Union in the 1950s and 1960s
- Likes of Huawei, Tencent and Alibaba have helped China close the gap on the United States amid the tensions of the US-China trade war
Topic | China economy
The antitrust case, which will proceed to trial in the Northern District of California, sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US” in a way that has squeezed the profits of an employee-owned American firm. Photo: SCMP Photo
Telescopes row brings US-China trade war into sharp focus with Chinese firms accused of ‘cartel-like behaviour’
- Orion Telescope & Binoculars, the last major American telescope brand and distributor, is seeking US$180 million in damages from Chinese manufacturers
- Documents provided to the ‘South China Morning Post’ suggest collusion in the purchase of Meade Instruments
Topic | US-China trade war
