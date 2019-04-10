Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In 1957 Russia launched the world's first artificial satellite, Sputnik, and in 1961 cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, but through its technological capability and significant investment, it was the US who landed the first humans on the moon in 1969. Photo: AFP/NASA
China Economy

US needs Sputnik moment to respond to China narrowing technology gap, says think tank

  • Washington-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation compares China’s recent progress to the Soviet Union in the 1950s and 1960s
  • Likes of Huawei, Tencent and Alibaba have helped China close the gap on the United States amid the tensions of the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 2:39pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:39pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

In 1957 Russia launched the world's first artificial satellite, Sputnik, and in 1961 cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, but through its technological capability and significant investment, it was the US who landed the first humans on the moon in 1969. Photo: AFP/NASA
READ FULL ARTICLE
The antitrust case, which will proceed to trial in the Northern District of California, sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US” in a way that has squeezed the profits of an employee-owned American firm. Photo: SCMP Photo
China Economy

Telescopes row brings US-China trade war into sharp focus with Chinese firms accused of ‘cartel-like behaviour’

  • Orion Telescope & Binoculars, the last major American telescope brand and distributor, is seeking US$180 million in damages from Chinese manufacturers
  • Documents provided to the ‘South China Morning Post’ suggest collusion in the purchase of Meade Instruments
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:33pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The antitrust case, which will proceed to trial in the Northern District of California, sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US” in a way that has squeezed the profits of an employee-owned American firm. Photo: SCMP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.