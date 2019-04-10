Channels

Hounded by Brexit rows at home, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 1 to forge deeper trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China economy would be the big winner from a no-deal Brexit, UN study finds

  • In a no-deal Brexit scenario, China’s exports to the United Kingdom would rise under lower tariff rates than those used by the European Union
  • The United States and Japan also benefit from lower tariffs, while EU nations would lose preferential access to the UK market, a United Nations study found
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Hounded by Brexit rows at home, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 1 to forge deeper trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP
The antitrust case sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US”. Photo: SCMP
China Economy

Telescopes dispute brings US-China trade war into sharp focus with Chinese firms accused of ‘cartel-like behaviour’

  • Orion Telescope & Binoculars, the last major American telescope brand and distributor, is seeking US$180 million in damages from Chinese manufacturers
  • Documents provided to the South China Morning Post suggest collusion in the purchase of Meade Instruments
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:00pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:19pm, 10 Apr, 2019

The antitrust case sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US”. Photo: SCMP
