Hounded by Brexit rows at home, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 1 to forge deeper trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union. Photo: AFP
China economy would be the big winner from a no-deal Brexit, UN study finds
- In a no-deal Brexit scenario, China’s exports to the United Kingdom would rise under lower tariff rates than those used by the European Union
- The United States and Japan also benefit from lower tariffs, while EU nations would lose preferential access to the UK market, a United Nations study found
Topic | China economy
The antitrust case sees Chinese companies accused of colluding to “coordinate the manufacture, marketing and distribution of telescopes in the US”. Photo: SCMP
Telescopes dispute brings US-China trade war into sharp focus with Chinese firms accused of ‘cartel-like behaviour’
- Orion Telescope & Binoculars, the last major American telescope brand and distributor, is seeking US$180 million in damages from Chinese manufacturers
- Documents provided to the South China Morning Post suggest collusion in the purchase of Meade Instruments
Topic | US-China trade war
