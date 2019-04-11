Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Premier Li Keqiang announced the tax cuts in his annual work report at the “two sessions” meeting in March. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s tax cuts were meant to boost its slowing economy, but will they end up hurting debt-ridden regions?

  • Premier Li Keqiang announced reductions in value-added and personal income taxes and a lowering of the social security contribution rate in March
  • The tax cuts are said to be worth 2 trillion yuan (US$298 billion), but local authorities are already asking for additional funding due to the economic slowdown
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 6:00pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:16pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Premier Li Keqiang announced the tax cuts in his annual work report at the “two sessions” meeting in March. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Premiums collected from mainland Chinese visitors made up 30 per cent of Hong Kong’s annual total for personal insurance in 2018, almost double the level in 2015, according to figures from Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Photo: Sam Tsang
Economy

China’s middle class still seeking protection in Hong Kong’s insurance market despite forex crackdown

  • Premiums collected from mainland Chinese visitors made up 30 per cent of Hong Kong’s annual total for personal insurance in 2018
  • Beijing only allows a US$50,000 foreign exchange per year, while UnionPay has blocked citizens from buying insurance investment products in Hong Kong
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:56am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Premiums collected from mainland Chinese visitors made up 30 per cent of Hong Kong’s annual total for personal insurance in 2018, almost double the level in 2015, according to figures from Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.