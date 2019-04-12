A worker looks on as imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again, as trade war deal nears
- Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
- Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in March, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks on Thursday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
IMF leader Christine Lagarde praises China’s economic stimulus but warns on debt-heavy ‘Belt and Road’ loans
- High on Lagarde’s list of self-inflicted economic wounds is the US-China trade war and its hundred of billions of dollars in tariffs
- Concern that some Asian, African and Latin American borrowers may not be able to repay Beijing, leaving them politically and economically vulnerable
