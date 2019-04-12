Most of the 88 institutions covered in the survey do not expect growth to bottom out until later in the year as looser monetary conditions and fiscal stimulus take time to percolate through the economy and revive domestic demand. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 2019 growth to slow to 6.2 per cent despite policy support, survey says
- The forecast of 6.2 per cent would still fall within the government’s target of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent, but it would mark the weakest pace of growth China has seen in 29 years
- Optimism has increased that the United States could reach a deal with China soon to end the trade war
Topic | China economy
Most of the 88 institutions covered in the survey do not expect growth to bottom out until later in the year as looser monetary conditions and fiscal stimulus take time to percolate through the economy and revive domestic demand. Photo: Xinhua
Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.8 per cent fall in January and February, the data for which was combined due to the Lunar New Year holiday in February. Photo: Reuters
China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears
- Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
- Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
Topic | China economy
Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.8 per cent fall in January and February, the data for which was combined due to the Lunar New Year holiday in February. Photo: Reuters