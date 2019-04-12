Channels

US President Donald Trump with China's Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington at the start of April. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US-China trade war ‘still within control’, Beijing says, as trade gap widens due to soaring Chinese exports

  • March data shows exports soared while imports crashed, with analysts suggesting the government is subsidising exports to counter the effect of US tariffs
  • Exports grew by 14.2 per cent in March, a big jump from the 20.8 per cent fall in January and February, while exports contracted by 7.6 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump with China's Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington at the start of April. Photo: Reuters
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears

  • Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
  • Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 2:37pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:41pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
