US President Donald Trump with China's Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington at the start of April. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war ‘still within control’, Beijing says, as trade gap widens due to soaring Chinese exports
- March data shows exports soared while imports crashed, with analysts suggesting the government is subsidising exports to counter the effect of US tariffs
- Exports grew by 14.2 per cent in March, a big jump from the 20.8 per cent fall in January and February, while exports contracted by 7.6 per cent
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
