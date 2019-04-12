Channels

A man walk past the various trademarks of the car makers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China Economy

China’s vehicles sales fell for ninth straight month in March, fuelling consumption concerns

  • Total automotive sales fell to 2.52 million in March, 5.2 per cent down from a year earlier, new data showed on Friday
  • Despite consecutive slumps, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said that the decline has been “significantly reduced”
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 5:48pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Premier Li Keqiang announced the tax cuts in his annual work report at the “two sessions” meeting in March. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s tax cuts were meant to boost its slowing economy, but will they end up hurting debt-ridden regions?

  • Premier Li Keqiang announced reductions in value-added and personal income taxes and a lowering of the social security contribution rate in March
  • The tax cuts are said to be worth 2 trillion yuan (US$298 billion), but local authorities are already asking for additional funding due to the economic slowdown
Frank Tang  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 6:00pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:16pm, 11 Apr, 2019

