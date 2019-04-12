A man walk past the various trademarks of the car makers at a car market in Beijing. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China’s vehicles sales fell for ninth straight month in March, fuelling consumption concerns
- Total automotive sales fell to 2.52 million in March, 5.2 per cent down from a year earlier, new data showed on Friday
- Despite consecutive slumps, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said that the decline has been “significantly reduced”
Premier Li Keqiang announced the tax cuts in his annual work report at the “two sessions” meeting in March. Photo: Xinhua
China’s tax cuts were meant to boost its slowing economy, but will they end up hurting debt-ridden regions?
- Premier Li Keqiang announced reductions in value-added and personal income taxes and a lowering of the social security contribution rate in March
- The tax cuts are said to be worth 2 trillion yuan (US$298 billion), but local authorities are already asking for additional funding due to the economic slowdown
