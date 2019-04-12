Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Aggregate financing, the broadest measure of credit supply that include bond issuance, initial public offering and off-balance sheet lending, jumped to 2.86 trillion yuan (US$425 billion) last month. Photo: AP
China Economy

China issues record new loans on the first quarter of 2019 as Beijing battles slowing economy amid trade war

  • Chinese banks issued a record US$865 billion of new loans in the first quarter of 2019
  • In March, banks issued US$251 billion in loans, the second highest behind only March 2009
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 6:44pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:44pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aggregate financing, the broadest measure of credit supply that include bond issuance, initial public offering and off-balance sheet lending, jumped to 2.86 trillion yuan (US$425 billion) last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears

  • Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
  • Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 2:37pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:41pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.