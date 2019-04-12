Aggregate financing, the broadest measure of credit supply that include bond issuance, initial public offering and off-balance sheet lending, jumped to 2.86 trillion yuan (US$425 billion) last month. Photo: AP
China issues record new loans on the first quarter of 2019 as Beijing battles slowing economy amid trade war
- Chinese banks issued a record US$865 billion of new loans in the first quarter of 2019
- In March, banks issued US$251 billion in loans, the second highest behind only March 2009
Imports shrank by 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth. Photo: Reuters
China’s exports recover in March, but imports crash again as trade war deal nears
- Exports grew by 14.2 per cent, a big jump from the 20.7 per cent fall in January and February
- Imports fell 7.6 per cent, after a 19.9 per cent collapse in January and February, far below a Bloomberg forecast of 0.1 per cent growth
