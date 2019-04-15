Channels

Former minister of commerce Chen Deming waves to journalists upon his arrival at Taoyuan international airport outside Taipei for an eight-day visit on November 26, 2013. Chen has warned Beijing not to presume that it will become the world’s number one superpower. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China Economy

China must not assume it will overtake US as top superpower, warns former commerce minister

  • China’s former commerce minister Chen Deming reminds Beijing to stay cool-headed in quest to become world’s top superpower
  • China ‘must follow a strategy of seeking multilateral cooperation’ says ex-MOFCOM chief, as US-China trade war continues
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 3:31pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:45pm, 15 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump with China's Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington at the start of April. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US-China trade war ‘still within control’, Beijing says, as trade gap widens due to soaring Chinese exports

  • March data shows exports soared while imports crashed, with analysts suggesting the government is subsidising exports to counter the effect of US tariffs
  • Exports grew by 14.2 per cent in March, a big jump from the 20.8 per cent fall in January and February, while exports contracted by 7.6 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 12 Apr, 2019

