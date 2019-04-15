Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s 25 leading excavator makers sold 44,278 units in March, the highest monthly sales on record, according to data from the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA). This was a 15.7 per cent increase on March 2018 and followed 68.7 per cent growth in February. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

China’s economy dug out by strong excavator and crane sales, as stimulus kicks in

  • Sales of excavation equipment in China are booming, suggesting Beijing’s stimulus package is starting to filter into the economy
  • Sales of crane trucks jumped by more than 60 per cent in the first two months of 2019, according to the China Construction Machinery Association
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 8:45pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s 25 leading excavator makers sold 44,278 units in March, the highest monthly sales on record, according to data from the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA). This was a 15.7 per cent increase on March 2018 and followed 68.7 per cent growth in February. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Global Economy

China economy at more risk from EU recession than US trade war, economist El-Erian says

  • Allianz Group chief economist talks of sizeable risk of European Union recession this year, posing a threat to China, as biggest trading partner
  • China, Canada and Mexico have worked out ‘appropriate approach’ to dealing with US trade tariffs, says Mohamed El-Erian
Topic |   China economy
John Carter

John Carter  

Published: 6:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:43pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.