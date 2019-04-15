China’s 25 leading excavator makers sold 44,278 units in March, the highest monthly sales on record, according to data from the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA). This was a 15.7 per cent increase on March 2018 and followed 68.7 per cent growth in February. Photo: Alamy
China’s economy dug out by strong excavator and crane sales, as stimulus kicks in
- Sales of excavation equipment in China are booming, suggesting Beijing’s stimulus package is starting to filter into the economy
- Sales of crane trucks jumped by more than 60 per cent in the first two months of 2019, according to the China Construction Machinery Association
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China economy at more risk from EU recession than US trade war, economist El-Erian says
- Allianz Group chief economist talks of sizeable risk of European Union recession this year, posing a threat to China, as biggest trading partner
- China, Canada and Mexico have worked out ‘appropriate approach’ to dealing with US trade tariffs, says Mohamed El-Erian
