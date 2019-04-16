Chentian is just one of 272 urban villages expected to be flattened and redeveloped in Guangzhou in the next three years. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s mass urbanisation projects mean the end for Guangzhou’s 1,000 year-old urban villages
- In Guangdong province, villages are being torn down to make way for modern office buildings and apartment complexes as part of the ‘Greater Bay Area’ plan
- Chentian village has stood for over 800 years and is home to an estimated 100,000 residents, but will transform in just a few years
Topic | China economy
Zhongda market is home to more than 20,000 merchants and 100,000 employees trading 100,000 different kinds of fabrics, textiles and garments. Photos: He Huifeng
Greater Bay Area creates uncertain future for China’s largest fabric market and its 100,000 employees
- Guangzhou’s Zhongda market with its 20,000 merchants is being relocated 100km away to Qingyuan to make way for Beijing’s grand technology plan
- The five square kilometre market, one and a half-times the size of New York’s Central Park, is being replaced by an international innovation centre to rival Silicon Valley
Topic | China economy
