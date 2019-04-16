Channels

Chentian is just one of 272 urban villages expected to be flattened and redeveloped in Guangzhou in the next three years. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China Economy

China’s mass urbanisation projects mean the end for Guangzhou’s 1,000 year-old urban villages

  • In Guangdong province, villages are being torn down to make way for modern office buildings and apartment complexes as part of the ‘Greater Bay Area’ plan
  • Chentian village has stood for over 800 years and is home to an estimated 100,000 residents, but will transform in just a few years
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 8:10am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:40am, 16 Apr, 2019

Zhongda market is home to more than 20,000 merchants and 100,000 employees trading 100,000 different kinds of fabrics, textiles and garments. Photos: He Huifeng
China Economy

Greater Bay Area creates uncertain future for China’s largest fabric market and its 100,000 employees

  • Guangzhou’s Zhongda market with its 20,000 merchants is being relocated 100km away to Qingyuan to make way for Beijing’s grand technology plan
  • The five square kilometre market, one and a half-times the size of New York’s Central Park, is being replaced by an international innovation centre to rival Silicon Valley
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 19 Mar, 2019

