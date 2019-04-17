The headquarters of the People's Bank of China is seen in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
People’s Bank of China – the country’s central bank – suggests it will stem flood of money into economy
- People’s Bank of China has shown a preference for restraint, in a quarterly monetary policy document that suggests major moves towards easing are unlikely
- Subtle shift from policy of pumping funds into the fragile economy over recent months, which has helped stimulate some sectors
