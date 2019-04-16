An artist's impression issued by HS2 of the proposed HS2 station at Euston. It's one of Britain's most ambitious transport projects: a high-speed rail network costing £56 billion (US$72.9 billion). Photo: Handout
China presses on with interest in UK’s high speed rail project with high level meeting in Beijing
- HS2 is the largest high speed rail project in Europe, but there are growing concerns in the UK about its cost and economic benefit
- Members of China’s government and biggest state-owned railway companies met with HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston in Beijing earlier this month
Topic | China economy
An artist's impression issued by HS2 of the proposed HS2 station at Euston. It's one of Britain's most ambitious transport projects: a high-speed rail network costing £56 billion (US$72.9 billion). Photo: Handout
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China economy at more risk from EU recession than US trade war, economist El-Erian says
- Allianz Group chief economist talks of sizeable risk of European Union recession this year, posing a threat to China, as biggest trading partner
- China, Canada and Mexico have worked out ‘appropriate approach’ to dealing with US trade tariffs, says Mohamed El-Erian
Topic | China economy
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen