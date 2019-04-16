Channels

An artist's impression issued by HS2 of the proposed HS2 station at Euston. It's one of Britain's most ambitious transport projects: a high-speed rail network costing £56 billion (US$72.9 billion). Photo: Handout
China Economy

China presses on with interest in UK’s high speed rail project with high level meeting in Beijing

  • HS2 is the largest high speed rail project in Europe, but there are growing concerns in the UK about its cost and economic benefit
  • Members of China’s government and biggest state-owned railway companies met with HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston in Beijing earlier this month
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, photographed in Central Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Global Economy

China economy at more risk from EU recession than US trade war, economist El-Erian says

  • Allianz Group chief economist talks of sizeable risk of European Union recession this year, posing a threat to China, as biggest trading partner
  • China, Canada and Mexico have worked out ‘appropriate approach’ to dealing with US trade tariffs, says Mohamed El-Erian
Topic |   China economy
John Carter

John Carter  

Published: 6:30pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:32am, 16 Apr, 2019

