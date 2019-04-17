Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China economy off to strong start in 2019 as stimulus steps offset trade war impact
- All major economic indicators released by Beijing on Wednesday point to bottoming out of Chinese economy
- Headline growth of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter stronger than expected, matching the previous quarter
The headquarters of the People's Bank of China is seen in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
People’s Bank of China – the country’s central bank – suggests it will stem flood of money into economy
- People’s Bank of China has shown a preference for restraint, in a quarterly monetary policy document that suggests major moves towards easing are unlikely
- Subtle shift from policy of pumping funds into the fragile economy over recent months, which has helped stimulate some sectors
