Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy off to strong start in 2019 as stimulus steps offset trade war impact

  • All major economic indicators released by Beijing on Wednesday point to bottoming out of Chinese economy
  • Headline growth of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter stronger than expected, matching the previous quarter
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 12:44pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:44pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The headquarters of the People's Bank of China is seen in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

People’s Bank of China – the country’s central bank – suggests it will stem flood of money into economy

  • People’s Bank of China has shown a preference for restraint, in a quarterly monetary policy document that suggests major moves towards easing are unlikely
  • Subtle shift from policy of pumping funds into the fragile economy over recent months, which has helped stimulate some sectors
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 12:30am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:32am, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The headquarters of the People's Bank of China is seen in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.