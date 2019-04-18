Channels

A worker disinfects a vehicle on March 9 near a farm in Yulin, Shaanxi province, where African swine fever was detected. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

African swine fever: ‘not enough pork in the whole world’ to fill China’s supply gap

  • Rabobank estimates that China could lose up to 200 million pigs to disease or slaughter, almost three times the number of pigs in the United States
  • Despite heavy trade war tariffs, Chinese buyers are importing US pork, betting on a US-China trade deal
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Finbarr Bermingham

Published: 3:00am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy off to strong start in 2019 as stimulus steps offset trade war impact

  • All major economic indicators released by Beijing on Wednesday point to bottoming out of Chinese economy
  • Headline growth of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter stronger than expected, matching the previous quarter
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 12:44pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
