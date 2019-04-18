Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales all improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved overall economic sentiment. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China consumer spending ‘not fully recovered’ from US-China trade war despite improving sentiment

  • Nominal growth rate of household consumption actually slowed further to 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, down from 8.0 per cent in the fourth quarter
  • But gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved sentiment
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 2:57pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:57pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales all improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved overall economic sentiment. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy off to strong start in 2019 as stimulus steps offset trade war impact

  • All major economic indicators released by Beijing on Wednesday point to bottoming out of Chinese economy
  • Headline growth of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter stronger than expected, matching the previous quarter
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 12:44pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.