Gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales all improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved overall economic sentiment. Photo: Bloomberg
China consumer spending ‘not fully recovered’ from US-China trade war despite improving sentiment
- Nominal growth rate of household consumption actually slowed further to 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, down from 8.0 per cent in the fourth quarter
- But gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved sentiment
Topic | China economy
Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China economy off to strong start in 2019 as stimulus steps offset trade war impact
- All major economic indicators released by Beijing on Wednesday point to bottoming out of Chinese economy
- Headline growth of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter stronger than expected, matching the previous quarter
Topic | China economy
