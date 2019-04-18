In the first quarter of 2019, the yuan rose 1.9 per cent against the US dollar, with net dollar purchases by Chinese individuals, a sign of interest in holding the currency, falling 22 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
China sees brighter outlook for yuan and foreign investment as US-China trade war deal nears
- State Administration of Foreign Exchange offers positive outlook due to domestic growth and move by the US Federal Reserve to halt interest rate increases
- China’s gross domestic product expanded 6.4 per cent in first quarter of 2019 – stronger than expected and at the top end of the government’s growth target range
Topic | China economy
Gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales all improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved overall economic sentiment. Photo: Bloomberg
China consumer spending ‘not fully recovered’ from US-China trade war despite improving sentiment
- Nominal growth rate of household consumption actually slowed further to 7.3 per cent from a year earlier, down from 8.0 per cent in the fourth quarter
- But gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and retail sales improved from the fourth quarter, highlighting improved sentiment
