In total, 13.49 million individuals have been classified as untrustworthy as of the end of March, according to China’s state planner. Photo: Xinhua
China’s social credit system stops the sale of over 26 million plane and train tickets
- The National Development and Reform Commission confirms the sale of 20.47 million plane tickets and 5.71 million train tickets were stopped
- System aims to pressure citizens to avoid bad behaviour, with 13.49 million individuals classified as untrustworthy by the of March
Topic | China economy
In total, 13.49 million individuals have been classified as untrustworthy as of the end of March, according to China’s state planner. Photo: Xinhua
Chentian is just one of 272 urban villages expected to be flattened and redeveloped in Guangzhou in the next three years. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s mass urbanisation projects mean the end for Guangzhou’s 800-year-old urban villages
- In Guangdong province, villages are being torn down to make way for modern office buildings and apartment complexes as part of the ‘Greater Bay Area’ plan
- Chentian village has stood for over 800 years and is home to an estimated 100,000 residents, but will transform in just a few years
Topic | China economy
Chentian is just one of 272 urban villages expected to be flattened and redeveloped in Guangzhou in the next three years. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen