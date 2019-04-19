A report from BlackRock says China’s economy is expected to grow more quickly in the second quarter. Photo: Reuters
China expected to resume role as driver for global economy, BlackRock says
- ‘We are increasingly confident that Chinese growth is likely to re-accelerate from the second quarter onward,’ the investment firm said
- Beijing’s fiscal and monetary policies have started to show results, according to BlackRock researchers
Topic | China economy
A report from BlackRock says China’s economy is expected to grow more quickly in the second quarter. Photo: Reuters
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks on Thursday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
IMF leader Christine Lagarde praises China’s economic stimulus but warns on debt-heavy ‘Belt and Road’ loans
- High on Lagarde’s list of self-inflicted economic wounds is the US-China trade war and its hundred of billions of dollars in tariffs
- Concern that some Asian, African and Latin American borrowers may not be able to repay Beijing, leaving them politically and economically vulnerable
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks on Thursday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images/AFP