A report from BlackRock says China’s economy is expected to grow more quickly in the second quarter. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China expected to resume role as driver for global economy, BlackRock says

  • ‘We are increasingly confident that Chinese growth is likely to re-accelerate from the second quarter onward,’ the investment firm said
  • Beijing’s fiscal and monetary policies have started to show results, according to BlackRock researchers
Topic |   China economy
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 5:11am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks on Thursday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Diplomacy

IMF leader Christine Lagarde praises China’s economic stimulus but warns on debt-heavy ‘Belt and Road’ loans

  • High on Lagarde’s list of self-inflicted economic wounds is the US-China trade war and its hundred of billions of dollars in tariffs
  • Concern that some Asian, African and Latin American borrowers may not be able to repay Beijing, leaving them politically and economically vulnerable
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 2:11am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:48am, 12 Apr, 2019

