China’s total grain imports were valued at only US$6 billion in 2018, only a fraction of China’s overall imports of US$2 trillion. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘regrets’ WTO ruling after losing grain import quota case brought by US
- World Trade Organisation panel decided China’s system of tariff rate quota system for rice, wheat and corn violated international trading rules
- Case was filed by the administration of former president Barack Obama in December 2016 before Donald Trump began the ongoing US-China trade war
The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on car industry sending shock waves through global supply chain
- US tariffs on vehicles and parts would reverberate through global car supply chain, with both US and Chinese manufacturers standing to lose out
- China sells few cars to the United States but is the second biggest exporter of parts to the US, after Mexico
