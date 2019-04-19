Channels

China’s total grain imports were valued at only US$6 billion in 2018, only a fraction of China’s overall imports of US$2 trillion. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China ‘regrets’ WTO ruling after losing grain import quota case brought by US

  • World Trade Organisation panel decided China’s system of tariff rate quota system for rice, wheat and corn violated international trading rules
  • Case was filed by the administration of former president Barack Obama in December 2016 before Donald Trump began the ongoing US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 1:47pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 19 Apr, 2019

China's total grain imports were valued at only US$6 billion in 2018, only a fraction of China's overall imports of US$2 trillion. Photo: Bloomberg
The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on car industry sending shock waves through global supply chain

  • US tariffs on vehicles and parts would reverberate through global car supply chain, with both US and Chinese manufacturers standing to lose out
  • China sells few cars to the United States but is the second biggest exporter of parts to the US, after Mexico
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Adam Behsudi  

Published: 7:15pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 18 Apr, 2019

The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
