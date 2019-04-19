Channels

Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Gree Electric and China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu seeking to lead way on SOE reform

  • Beijing is seeking private entrepreneurs to invest in state-owned companies to help improve their efficiency, while also reassuring the private sector of its value
  • Gree has became the backbone of China’s economy along with other national brands including Huawei and Geely
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 6:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, the yuan rose 1.9 per cent against the US dollar, with net dollar purchases by Chinese individuals, a sign of interest in holding the currency, falling 22 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China sees brighter outlook for yuan and foreign investment as US-China trade war deal nears

  • State Administration of Foreign Exchange offers positive outlook due to domestic growth and move by the US Federal Reserve to halt interest rate increases
  • China’s gross domestic product expanded 6.4 per cent in first quarter of 2019 – stronger than expected and at the top end of the government’s growth target range
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 5:00pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 19 Apr, 2019

