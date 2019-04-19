Chairwoman Dong Mingzhu joined Gree Electric as a sales manager 29 years ago. She is also a National People’s Congress delegate. Photo: Xinhua
Gree Electric and China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu seeking to lead way on SOE reform
- Beijing is seeking private entrepreneurs to invest in state-owned companies to help improve their efficiency, while also reassuring the private sector of its value
- Gree has became the backbone of China’s economy along with other national brands including Huawei and Geely
Topic | China economy
In the first quarter of 2019, the yuan rose 1.9 per cent against the US dollar, with net dollar purchases by Chinese individuals, a sign of interest in holding the currency, falling 22 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
China sees brighter outlook for yuan and foreign investment as US-China trade war deal nears
- State Administration of Foreign Exchange offers positive outlook due to domestic growth and move by the US Federal Reserve to halt interest rate increases
- China’s gross domestic product expanded 6.4 per cent in first quarter of 2019 – stronger than expected and at the top end of the government’s growth target range
Topic | US-China trade war
