The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month and total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s exporters fear heyday is over amid sour mood at Canton Fair as US-China trade war lingers

  • Hopes are a deal can be reached between the administrations of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump within the coming weeks
  • Small exporters at China’s largest export fair are struggling to survive under trade tariffs on the US$200 billion of Chinese products imported into the United States
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:56pm, 19 Apr, 2019

The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on car industry sending shock waves through global supply chain

  • US tariffs on vehicles and parts would reverberate through global car supply chain, with both US and Chinese manufacturers standing to lose out
  • China sells few cars to the United States but is the second biggest exporter of parts to the US, after Mexico
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Adam Behsudi  

Published: 7:15pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 18 Apr, 2019

