The Canton Fair lasts three weeks until early next month and total of 190,000 buyers from across the world attended the fair last autumn. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exporters fear heyday is over amid sour mood at Canton Fair as US-China trade war lingers
- Hopes are a deal can be reached between the administrations of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump within the coming weeks
- Small exporters at China’s largest export fair are struggling to survive under trade tariffs on the US$200 billion of Chinese products imported into the United States
Topic | China economy
The US-China trade war directly affects 3 per cent of global trade, but the automotive industry accounts for 8 per cent, according to World Trade Organisation figures. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on car industry sending shock waves through global supply chain
- US tariffs on vehicles and parts would reverberate through global car supply chain, with both US and Chinese manufacturers standing to lose out
- China sells few cars to the United States but is the second biggest exporter of parts to the US, after Mexico
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
