The number of workers hunting for jobs grew 31 per cent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2018, while demand for staff fell 7.6 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s economic growth unable to boost employment as job market drops to six-year low, says think tank

  • In the first quarter of 2019, the number of potential applicants rose to the highest level since 2011, while demand for staff declined
  • China Institute for Employment Research at the Renmin University of China in Beijing calls for government to introduce more stimulus measures
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 4:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:46am, 20 Apr, 2019

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy off to strong start in 2019 as stimulus steps offset trade war impact

  • All major economic indicators released by Beijing on Wednesday point to bottoming out of Chinese economy
  • Headline growth of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter stronger than expected, matching the previous quarter
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 12:44pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Women work on a data cable production line at a factory in Xinyu, Jiangxi province, China April 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters
