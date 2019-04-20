The number of workers hunting for jobs grew 31 per cent in the first quarter from the last quarter of 2018, while demand for staff fell 7.6 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic growth unable to boost employment as job market drops to six-year low, says think tank
- In the first quarter of 2019, the number of potential applicants rose to the highest level since 2011, while demand for staff declined
- China Institute for Employment Research at the Renmin University of China in Beijing calls for government to introduce more stimulus measures
