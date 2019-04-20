President Xi Jinping and China’s senior leadership say structural reform, not stimulus, is the way to move the economy ahead. Photo: AP
China leaders vow to reform, not to stimulate, economy as trade deal with US nears
- Surprisingly strong growth in first quarter of 2019 brings shift in policy focus
- Beijing’s pledges chime with Washington’s demand for ‘structural reform’
Topic | China economy
President Xi Jinping and China’s senior leadership say structural reform, not stimulus, is the way to move the economy ahead. Photo: AP
Mainland Chinese visitors wait outside a luxury store at a shopping district in Hong Kong on March 19, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Forget the overseas holiday, Chinese consumers will soon shop at home for half of all luxury goods they buy, says HSBC
- Falling prices for luxury goods in China are leading to a shift in shopping culture
- Domestic outlays for luxury goods are estimated to grow 12 per cent this year
Topic | China economy
Mainland Chinese visitors wait outside a luxury store at a shopping district in Hong Kong on March 19, 2015. Photo: Reuters