SCMP
Authorities in Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia, are hoping to attract more young graduates with a range of housing deals. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

Hohhot property deals: Chinese city offers graduates 50 per cent off new homes

  • Inner Mongolian capital targets young talent in bid to breathe new life into its ailing economy
  • And for those who don’t want to buy, there’s a two-year, rent-free option
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 4:14pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:14pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Companies have shown interest in Campfire's co-living space in Sham Shui Po. SCMP Pictures (UNDATED HANDOUT)
Hong Kong & China

These co-living concepts can help companies slash short-term staff housing costs by 50 per cent

  • A wide range off companies are exploring the benefits of co-living accommodation for staff
  • Shared living seen as beneficial to helping foreign workers adust to life in Hong Kong, operators say
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Published: 10:00am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Apr, 2019

