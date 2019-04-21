Authorities in Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia, are hoping to attract more young graduates with a range of housing deals. Photo: Alamy
Hohhot property deals: Chinese city offers graduates 50 per cent off new homes
- Inner Mongolian capital targets young talent in bid to breathe new life into its ailing economy
- And for those who don’t want to buy, there’s a two-year, rent-free option
Companies have shown interest in Campfire's co-living space in Sham Shui Po. SCMP Pictures (UNDATED HANDOUT)
These co-living concepts can help companies slash short-term staff housing costs by 50 per cent
- A wide range off companies are exploring the benefits of co-living accommodation for staff
- Shared living seen as beneficial to helping foreign workers adust to life in Hong Kong, operators say
